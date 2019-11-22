With several tweets Friday morning, John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, teased a “backstory” to his suspicious and unexplained two-month absence from Twitter and alleged his account was “suppressed unfairly” by the White House.

“Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months,” said Bolton, who served as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. for former President George W. Bush and has been repeatedly referred to over the last several weeks as a possible key witness to events important to the House impeachment hearings.

“For the backstory, stay tuned …” he cryptically offered.

Fox News noted that the tweets appeared amid President Trump’s wide-ranging interview on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning, and that, during the interview, Trump was asked if he was involved in freezing Bolton’s account.

“No, of course not,” Trump said. “I had a good relationship with John.”

Then Bolton tweeted again, this time alleging that his account was “suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of [his] resignation as National Security Advisor.”

Bolton, as if in response, tweeted again Friday afternoon, claiming it was in fact “the White House” that “refused to return access to [his] personal Twitter account” after he resigned.

“Out of fear of what I may say?” Bolton asked, before adding, “To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint!”

The mystery continues



Bolton resigned from his post as national security adviser in September, claiming he was uncomfortable defending the president’s foreign policy and national security decisions.

Since then, it has been alleged that Bolton was upset over Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani’s involvement in the Ukraine investigation, claiming Giuliani was conducting a “rouge operation” along with U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

“I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Fiona Hill, the former senior Russia and Europe adviser at the White House, recalled Bolton telling her.

Hill testified in her closed-door testimony with House impeachment investigators that Bolton called Giuliani “a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.”

Bolton was so wary he allegedly told Hill to alert National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg about the operation.

Wait, there’s more

Later, a story broke that Bolton’s personal attorney teased in a letter to Congress that his client had “many relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed” in the impeachment probe, though, so far, Bolton has declined to voluntarily testify.

Democrats, likely interested in his testimony, have yet to subpoena him, and it is rumored that Bolton would challenge it in court if her were to be subpoenaed.

While there is justified speculation that Bolton’s hiatus and now return to Twitter is linked to the impeachment probe, Axios says it’s worth noting that Bolton has a forthcoming book about his time in the Trump White House.