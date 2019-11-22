If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, an all-new members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Prince Andrew was “given” a “beautiful young neurosurgeon” by Jeffrey Epstein when he stayed at the predator’s New Mexico ranch, according to a former housekeeper at the property.

Deidre Stratton worked at Epstein’s notorious Zorro Ranch, and she told a podcast, Epstein: Devil in the Darkness, that Andrew was “kept company” by the woman for three days when he stayed at the ranch on his own.

Stratton said her main job was to procure Epstein with a “stable” of young female masseuse, maintaining a list of women that “didn’t have tattoos or piercings” who were willing to drive out to the ranch and massage him.

“Massages being in air quotes. I don’t see how his guests wouldn’t know that,” Stratton said.

Stratton said Andrew came to stay at the Zorro Ranch on his own, and was put up in a self-contained three-bedroom guest property on the estate. Epstein was not there, but he arranged for Andrew to be accompanied by the young medic, according to the former housekeeper.

Stratton said: “At the time, Jeffrey had this, she supposedly was a neurosurgeon, quite young, beautiful, young and brilliant, and she stayed in the home with him… At one point we had all these different teas and you could pick the teas that you wanted and she asked me to find one that would make Andrew more horny.”

“I’m guessing she understood her job was to entertain him because I guess, the fear, I don’t know; the fear would be that Andrew would say, ‘No I didn’t really find her that attractive.’ … He would tell Jeffrey that and then she would be on the ropes.”

“I’m guessing that, another theory is, that Jeffrey probably had her on retainer and she knew what her job would be, should be, to make these people happy… Sex was all they thought about. I mean, I know for sure that Jeffrey would ideally like three massages a day.”

Stratton said she asked Andrew what he would like for breakfast, and the royal said he wanted to try and cook some bacon for himself.

“I offered to come up and fix his breakfast and he said, ‘No I want to try.’ … When I got up there later to tidy up, you could smell burnt bacon and he was like, ‘I didn’t do so well.’ … He had a croissant and green tea or something. I remember him trying to cook his own breakfast. Isn’t that cute? He couldn’t even fry bacon.”

Prince Andrew was this week ordered to step down from royal life by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in the aftermath of a disastrous interview he gave to the BBC about his friendship with Epstein.