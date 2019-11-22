Sen.(R-Wis.) said on Friday that he opposes quickly dismissing any articles of impeachment againstand predicted the Senate would hold a trial.

“I know outside pundits are just bringing up, dismiss this thing out of hand and move on, but at the same time that would not afford President Trump the ability to really defend himself. So I think consensus view point literally is we’ll take it up in the Senate,” Johnson told KHOW, a Colorado radio station.

Johnson predicted that any articles of impeachment sent over by the House would be “incredibly flawed” and that in Senate proceedings House managers and Trump’s team would make their case.

“I don’t think we should ever just bring up a motion to dismiss. I think if at some point in time if we’ve heard enough, if we’ve really got the votes, we should bring up a motion to vote. Let’s actually vote on the articles of impeachment and then dispense with it that way,” Johnson continued.

Johnson’s interview comes after he and several other GOP senators met with White House aides on Thursday and discussed impeachment trial strategy.

Though some Republican senators have floated quickly dismissing any articles of impeachment, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOvernight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Deal on defense bill proves elusive | Hill, Holmes offer damaging testimony | Trump vows to block Navy from ousting officer from SEALs Trump steps up GOP charm offensive as impeachment looms Congressional authority in a time of Trump executive overreach MORE (R-Ky.) shot that down earlier this month, saying “the rules of impeachment are very clear, we’ll have to have a trial.”