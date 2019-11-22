From airport traffic to flight delays, there’s plenty that can stress you out during holiday travel. Luckily, there’s something that pretty much everyone can rely on to diffuse some stress — whether that’s holiday-related tension or otherwise — and that’s music.

Whether you need to drown out the crying baby sitting next to you on the plane or squeeze in a quick workout to get away from your family once you get to your destination, there’s an earbud model on this list that will have your back when you jump on that plane. Read on for details:

AirSounds True Wireless Earbuds: 2-Pack

These sleek, stylish buds are a dead ringer for Apple AirPods — and cost a fraction of the price.

Is it too much to expect to be on-trend with the latest audio trends and not break the bank doing it? Not if you have these AirSounds True Wireless Earbuds. They’re just as sleek, compact and powerful as Apple AirPods, offering comparable sound quality with a much more affordable price tag. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 audio, you can listen to crisp wireless audio for up to three hours off a single charge. Plus, if you use the included charging case, you can tack on an extra eight hours of music/talk time — and thanks to the ergonomic design, you can wear them comfortably for long periods of time.

Find them here in white for $32.99 — and find them here in black for $32.99.

xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones

These waterproof wireless earbuds can outlast any wet workout — even the ones you do in the pool.

The fatal flaw of most wireless earbuds is their susceptibility to sweat — after all, most people love to work out with them thanks to the freedom of movement they allow. But these xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones can not only survive the most serious of sweat sessions, they even allow you to listen to your favorite playlists in the pool, with an IP67 waterproof rating and Bluetooth CSR 4.2 tech for a seamless connection to your devices.You can protect and charge your buds in the included case when not in use, and enjoy optimum focus when they’re in-use with a noise-isolating silicone structure.

Find them here for $79.99.

Brio Phantom X7 True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case

Support sustainability efforts and enjoy more than 100 hours of sound with these wireless earbuds.

Do you love headphones but wince at the idea of introducing more plastic waste into the world? You can still rock out and do it with a good conscience thanks to the Brio Phantom X7 True Wireless Earbuds. They’re made from 100 percent recycled plastic originating in US recycling centers but still feature an impressive range of features you’d find in premium headphones. The case includes a USB-C port, so you can charge external devices using the onboard battery — and go from eight hours of playback to 100 hours when you use the charging case.

Find them here for $59.99.

TREBLAB N8 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds

These wireless, sports-ready bluetooth earbuds are the ultimate workout partner.

There are just some dream earbuds out there that include pretty much every feature you’d ever want — and these TREBLAB N8 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds deliver crisp, HD audio with Bluetooth 4.1 technology and 10mm drivers built-in. You can play music for up to seven hours — long enough to outlast your commute (both ways) and your workout, and you can recharge them in just 90 minutes. Plus, they’re sweat and water-resistant, offer multiple ear fin sizes and let you take calls with the built-in mic.

Find them here for $20.99.

