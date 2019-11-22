https://www.wnd.com/2019/11/impeachment-vote-haunts-31-democrats-trump-districts/

With independents and swing-state voters showing opposition to the Democrats’ impeachment investigation, the 31 Democrats who represent districts won by President Trump in 2016 are faced with a dilemma.

Among them are the two Democrats who voted against the House resolution formalizing the rules of the impeachment inquiry, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota.

After the Oct. 31 vote, Van Drew said in a statement he believed that without bipartisan support, the inquiry would “further divide the country.”

The Democrat said it would tear the country “apart at the seams and will ultimately fail in the Senate.”

“However, now that the vote has taken place and we are moving forward I will be making a judgment call based on all the evidence presented by these investigations,” Van Drew said. “My hope is that we are still able to get some work done to help the American people like infrastructure, veterans’ benefits, environmental protections, immigration reform, reducing prescription drug cost, and strengthening Social Security.”

Peterson said the resolution was “unnecessary” and that he would “not make a decision on impeachment until all the facts have been presented.”

“This impeachment process continues to be hopelessly partisan. I have been hearing from my constituents on both sides of this matter for months, and the escalation of calls this past week just shows me how divided our country really is right now,” he said in a statement.

Peterson had “some serious concerns with the way the closed-door depositions were run, and am skeptical that we will have a process that is open, transparent and fair.”

“Without support from Senate Republicans, going down this path is a mistake. Today’s vote is both unnecessary, and widely misrepresented in the media and by Republicans as a vote on impeachment,” he said.

Recent national polls indicate that support for impeaching and removing Trump has dropped over the past month as the investigation has escalated.

An NPR/PBS/Marist poll conducted Nov. 11-15 found 50% of independents did not support impeaching and removing Trump from office, with just 42% in support. In October, the same pollster found support for impeachment at 45%.

The list of Democrats in districts won by President Trump in 2016:

  1. Tom O’Halleran of Arizona
  2. Lucy McBath of Georgia
  3. Lauren Underwood of Illinois
  4. Cheri Bustos of Illinois
  5. Abby Finkenauer of Iowa
  6. Dave Loebsack of Iowa
  7. Cindy Axne of Iowa
  8. Jared Golden of Maine
  9. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan
  10. Haley Stevens of Michigan
  11. Angie Craig of Minnesota
  12. Collin Peterson of Minnesota
  13. Susie Lee of Nevada
  14. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire
  15. Jefferson Van Drew of New Jersey
  16. Andy Kim of New Jersey
  17. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey
  18. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey
  19. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico
  20. Max Rose of New York
  21. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York
  22. Antonio Delgado of New York
  23. Anthony Brindisi of New York
  24. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma
  25. Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania
  26. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania
  27. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina
  28. Ben McAdams of Utah
  29. Elaine Luria of Virginia
  30. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia
  31. Ron Kind of Wisconsin

