Presidential candidate Joe Biden responded on Friday to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) opening a probe into his dealings in Ukraine during his time as vice president, and he said he was “angered” and “disappointed.

Graham has admitted to being an admirer of Biden in the past, and has praised him highly as his friend and a decent person.

“There’s asking Lindsey Graham, they have him under their thumb right now, they know he knows if he comes out against [President Donald] Trump, he’s got a real tough road for re-election. Number one,” Biden said to CNN’s Don Lemon.

“I am disappointed, and quite frankly I’m angered, by the fact, he knows me; he knows my son; he knows there’s nothing to this,” he added.

On Thursday, Graham officially opened an investigation into charges of abuse of power by Biden in relation to actions he took in Ukraine that could have benefitted a company his son was working with at the time.

“Trump is now essentially holding power over him that even the Ukrainians wouldn’t yield to. The Ukrainians would not yield to ‘investigate Biden’ there’s nothing to investigate about Biden or his son,” Biden continued.

“Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he’s going to regret his whole life,” he added.

Lemon asked him if he had any direct words for Graham.

“I say Lindsay, I’m just embarrassed by what you’re doing. For you!” Biden responded.

“I mean, my Lord!” he concluded.

Here’s the video of Biden’s comments: