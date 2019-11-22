On Thursday’s episode of “The Andrew Klavan Show,” Klavan talks Trump’s performance in office and about the lackluster questions at the Democratic debate. Video and partial transcript below:

In Tucker Carlson’s book, “The Ship of Fools,” there’s a line, I’m quoting this from memory, but the line is something like “Happy countries don’t elect Donald Trump president.”

Of course, that’s true. [If] things were working well, you wouldn’t need an outsider to come in and change things — things would just be going right along. The president should be basically a sort of top-flight CEO, he should be an executive who does his job, who stays out of the way, who keeps the country running and executes the laws that are made by the legislature, takes care of foreign policy — one of his bigger jobs, because that’s a job where he is in charge and has to make the decisions.

But you don’t need Abe Lincoln all the time, right? You only need Abe Lincoln when you need Abe Lincoln. You only need George Washington when you need George Washington. Normally, you just need a guy to be in there. But something, in order for somebody to elect Donald Trump, this outsized character with big flaws and big merits — for someone to say we need this guy in there, something has to be wrong. You have to feel the machinery is not quite going right, and I think we know what is going on.

I think most people are going about their business and they’re not paying as much attention to politics. They just know when their life is going right or wrong. They know when things are working and when things aren’t working. So they’re not going to necessarily know exactly why they think something is wrong, but I think we can see now through what’s happening, we can see that slowly our constitutional form of government, which is supposed to give the power to you, the power to live your life the way you want to live it, to spend your money the way you want to spend it, to make the choice — the power has slowly been moving from you over the last century to Washington, D.C.

There’s a reason for that. It’s not because Bernie Sanders is insane or Elizabeth Warren is evil. That’s not why that’s happening. It’s because that’s a snowball running downhill. That’s the way the world works. Most countries, most governments, work exactly that way: The power is all up in the top, the elites run the place, and the little people do what they’re told.

In this country, we built a machine that’s supposed to stop that from happening, and they’ve been taking the Constitution apart for a century, saying it’s outdated and it’s not working. That is the problem that we’re facing, and it’s gotten worse and worse. People have had this sense that we’re out of control, and now we see now that we are. It has nothing to do with Republicans or Democrats — they’ve both been letting it happen. The Republicans talk about it, but they don’t stop it. George W. Bush had us in all these wars, had us spending more and more money, Obama [was] even worse.

Donald Trump isn’t stopping the spending, but at least he’s cutting back on the regulations. He’s cutting back on the government control over businesses and things like this in the system. So when they put Donald Trump in there and he starts to say, “No, I’m gonna do what I’ve been talking about for 40 years.” You can say he’s right or wrong, but he’s had the same feelings about the way the government worked for 40 years; it’s as if a foreign body had entered this system and everything, these antibodies want to take off and just destroy it, and they can’t do anything else.

They can’t do anything else because this is the comfort zone — that snowball running downhill where D.C. gets bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger until boom, it lands on you, and you got nothing. You got no power, you got no money, you’ve got no life of your own, it’s all about what the government wants you to do, and “Oh, they’re helping you,” and “Oh, it’s so nice,” and you’re in chains. That’s the way it’s been going, it’s obviously been going that way. We can see it now as the Deep State comes out of there, out of their holes and they’re … trying to stop this guy.

So they had this Democrat debate, and here’s the thing: It’s all about Donald Trump. They’re not even attacking each other anymore, they’re not even really discussing anything, they’re just talking about Donald Trump. And here is the “give,” here’s the tell: The moderators, all the moderators, are stone left-wingers, Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Ashley Parker, Kristen Welker, everybody saying, “Oh, it’s all female, it’s all female.” Screw the “all female,” it’s all left-wingers. Grabien put out a super cut of the questions they’re asking — listen to the way all of them are based on left-wing assumptions:

MADDOW: How central should the president’s conduct uncovered by this impeachment inquiry be to any Democratic nominees campaign for president? How central would it be to yours?

WELKER: Christopher Wray recently told Congress, “the majority of the domestic terrorism cases that we’ve investigated are motivated by white supremacist violence.” Congresswoman Gabbard, to you: As president, would you direct the federal government to do something about this problem that it is not currently doing?

MITCHELL: Vice President Biden, you have suggested in your campaign that if you defeat President Trump, Republicans will start working with Democrats again. But right now, Republicans in Congress, including some of whom you’ve worked with for decades, are demanding investigations not only of you, but also of your son.

WELKER: The MeToo movement has forced a cultural reckoning around the issue of sexual violence and harassment against women in America. Are there specific actions that you would take early in your administration to address this problem?

MITCHELL: The Republican Party never stopped fighting President Obama in his eight years in office, so what would you do that President Obama didn’t do to change that?

I’ll say, I know it’s a Democrat debate — I know they’re talking to Democratic voters because it’s the primaries, but still they’re just wrapped in this bubble. You don’t exist in that world, your opinions don’t exist, the other point of view doesn’t exist. It just isn’t there, it doesn’t even occur to them to bring in a Bret Baier to ask the tough questions.

They’re going to be completely unprepared if they have to answer those questions in the general election, but it’s just that that’s the world they’re living in because that’s the system they’ve been in. Donald Trump is just an invader. He’s an invader — all the antibodies, all the white blood cells are rushing out to destroy this invader, even though he may be the healthy cell in the body.

