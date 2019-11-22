Oddsmakers think 75% of the college football playoff field is already locked up.

According to odds from BetOnline_ag, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State are all at least at -1000 to being in the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia is in the fourth spot at +180, which is a substantial drop. Check out the full list below.

Odds to make @CFBPlayoff via @betonline_aghttps://t.co/yfJOw3nxMu Yes No

LSU -1250 +800

Clemson -1000 +700

Ohio St -1000 +700

Georgia +180 -220

Alabama +250 -300

Utah +300 -360

Oregon +400 -500

Oklahoma +400 -500 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 21, 2019

It’s hard to disagree with these odds. LSU, Clemson and OSU all have relatively easy paths to the playoff.

Clemson’s path is a cakewalk. They won’t play a team that should be within 30 the rest of the way. Trevor Lawrence and company are going to unload on everybody they play.

It’s going to get extremely ugly.

The same can be said for LSU. Outside of a matchup with Georgia in the SEC title game, their final two games won’t be much at all.

It would take a shocking amount of things to go wrong for Joe Burrow and company to lose to Arkansas or Texas A&M.

It’s just not going to happen. The Tigers and Coach O could play poorly, and they’ll still rock both of them without any problems.

Now, it’s a little different for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are about to run the gauntlet. They’ve got games against Penn State and Michigan to close out the season.

After that, Wisconsin is the team likely waiting for them in the Big 10 title game. That’s one hell of a tough three game slate.

Yet, I have no doubt Justin Fields and the squad will be heavy favorites the rest of the way. After all, they already played Wisconsin once this season, and we all know how that ended.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State blows out Wisconsin. I’m embarrassed for my Badgers. Absolutely humiliating. pic.twitter.com/No5b72L0FN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2019

After those three, it’s all about whether or not Georgia, Oregon, or Oklahoma can win out and win their conference. We’ll see what happens. It’s going to be a fun time.

Sound off in the comments with who you think will lock up that fourth spot!