On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wondered whether Democrats will have enough votes to impeach the president after the public impeachment hearings.

McCarthy said, “I wonder if the Democrats will even have the votes to move impeachment now.”

He later added, “I will tell you today, after watching these two weeks of hearings, I don’t know if it’s even going to get to the Senate.”

