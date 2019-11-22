Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore said during the fifth Democratic debate Wednesday night that he is now the “center” and the “mainstream” of the Democratic Party.

Moore made the comments on MSNBC as part of a panel discussion reacting to the debate after the topic of working-class Americans came up.

“So, when we say working class, it’s always, we’re always evoking this image of lunch bucket Joe. The actual working class of 2019 is a 30-year-old black woman,” Moore said. “That’s really the working class. When you say working class, I want everybody to always think, now, that’s a 30-year-old black woman, because that is what the working class is.”

Moore then suggested that if Democrats want to beat President Donald Trump, they need to “move to the center.”

“Just in the same way I think that we have to — when you guys were talking about how we have to be more moderate or move to the center, that’s how we’re going to win next year, see, to me, I think moving to the center — I am the center. I am the mainstream now of the Democratic party,” Moore said.

He then claimed that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who has referred to himself as a socialist, is most aligned with the American people.

“The majority of Americans agree with me and Bernie on all the issues, whether it’s — whether it’s health care for all, whether it’s climate change, minimum wage, mass incarceration, go down the whole list,” Moore said.

Moore continued:

The American people have moved left. So, the center is now more of these sorts of things. This is what we believe. So, when you say, like, for instance, with Joe Biden said tonight, 160 million Americans want to keep their private insurance. Says who? Are you actually talking to people about this? Yes, they want the insurance that whatever we have with the new Medicare For All is essentially just a transfer from what we have with their good union health care, it’s going to be that but it’s going to be better for you, you’re not going to have copays and deductibles — fine. The average Democrat and the average American does not like the health insurance company. They hate Aetna and Cigna and United Health Care. These are people that they’re fighting with to get them to pay a bill that they won’t pay. The health care industry has caused more pain and harm and anxiety for the American people than practically any other industry. And we should never side with candidates that are — say we’re going to keep this private profit-making thing going.

Moore may not be wrong that he and Sanders now represent the Democratic Party, but it’s a stretch to claim they’re in “the center,” as most people understand the word to be a balance between the Right and the Left. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) would be better examples of a “center” Left. They both identify as Democrats but will vote for Republican policies they view as beneficial. Sanders, on the other hand, does not appear to see any right-leaning proposals as beneficial.