Myles Garrett’s claim that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur is falling apart fast.

Garrett told the NFL the Steelers passer used a racial slur moments before all hell broke loose, and the star DE hit Rudolph in the head with a helmet. (RELATED: Max Kellerman Blames Mason Rudolph For Fight With Myles Garrett)

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

There’s just one major problem. Garrett’s own teammates never heard about this allegation, and the NFL also says there’s no proof to back it up at all.

I asked Browns DT Sheldon Richardson if Myles Garrett had ever told him what Garrett alleged about Rudolph in the hearing. Richardson said he hadn’t and said my question was the first he’d even heard about it. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 21, 2019

Just asked Baker Mayfield about Garrett’s allegation that Rudolph used a racial slur and he seemed pretty stunned. Said wasn’t something he’d heard, including from anyone on the team, until I just asked him — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 21, 2019

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league looked into Myles Garrett’s allegations that Mason Rudolph used a racial slur last Thursday night before the brawl “and found no such evidence.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2019

Rudolph’s attorney has called the allegation of his client using a racial slur a “lie” and “false allegation” used in an “attempt to mitigate his suspension.” Garrett’s indefinite suspension was upheld Thursday.

Mason Rudolph’s attorney, Timothy M. Younger, now has responded to Myles Garrett’s accusations: pic.twitter.com/aQj5FxW2cq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2019

Garrett better hope like hell some evidence comes out that this slur was actually said, or he’s going to start looking really bad.

His teammates didn’t know anything about it and the league can’t confirm. The fact it was never referenced until the appeal hearing is suspicious to say the least.

Why wouldn’t he tell his teammates about the racial slur? Why wouldn’t he have said it right after the brawl started?

To make matters worse, Garrett claimed he never knew the racial slur accusation would go public. It’s almost like he thought he could just lob it at Rudolph without consequences.

I don’t know if it’s time to start calling him Myles Smollett, but this is a really bad look for Garrett and the Browns.

That much I know for sure. You can’t lob a racial slur accusation without proof at the 11th hour, and then wonder why people are questioning it.