The majority of independent voters in New York oppose the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment effort against President Trump, a Siena College Research Institute poll released this week revealed.

More independents in New York state, which was up until recently President Trump’s home state until he switched his residency to Florida, oppose impeachment than support it, the survey showed.

It was taken November 12-18 among 797 registered voters in New York state, and asked, “Turning now to Washington, based on everything you know right now, do you support or oppose Congress impeaching President Trump and removing him from office?”

According to the survey, 59 percent of independent voters oppose impeachment, and only 37 percent support it. The results along party lines are fairly predictable, with 78 percent of Democrats supporting impeachment and 81 percent of Republicans opposing. Overall, the survey found 52 percent supporting the effort and 44 percent opposing it. Nonetheless, the survey signals a significant shift among independents, particularly.

Polls, released in recent days, have shown a shift in public sentiment. A National Emerson College poll released on Thursday showed opposition to impeachment growing and support falling. Once again, the shift was the most dramatic among independent voters.

As Breitbart News reported:

“Support for impeachment has flipped since October from 48% support with 44% opposing to now 45% opposed and 43% in support,” Emerson found. The greatest shift in opinion occurred among independent voters, who now oppose impeachment 49 percent to 34 percent. Last month, independents supported impeachment 48 percent to 39 percent.

A Politico-Morning Consult poll released this week showed similar results, with 47 percent of independents opposing impeachment – a ten-point increase in one week – and 40 percent supporting it, down from 47 percent.

The Siena College Research Institute poll also asked, “How best would you describe the impeachment inquiry being led by Democrats in the House of Representatives?”

Fifty-one percent of independents described it as a “partisan attack on President Trump,” while 43 percent said it is a “fair investigation.”

Respondents were also asked, “Who do you trust more to tell the American people the truth?” Trump took a slight edge among independents, with 37 choosing him and 36 percent choosing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

The margin of error is +/- 4 percent, making the independent voters’ opposition to impeachment outside of statistical uncertainty.