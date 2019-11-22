With the announcement of the Grammy nominees, abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood took to Twitter to celebrate some of their biggest supporters: John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga.

“Artists that support abortion access get nominated for #Grammys. Coincidence??? We think nah. Congrats on the nominations!” the official Twitter account said as it tagged various musicians.

“This list included artists who have signed the company’s new ‘Bans Off My Body’ campaign, designed to raise awareness for what Rolling Stone described as ‘devastating restrictions on abortion that have swept across the country over the past few years,’” reports LifeNews. “Planned Parenthood thanked ‘body-positive’ artist Lizzo (‘Truth Hurts’) ,17-year-old singer Billie Eilish, ‘God Is a Woman’ diva Ariana Grande, indie-folk artist Bon Iver, super lefty Lady Gaga, People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ John Legend, pop up-and-comer Maggie Rogers, UK band The 1975, Sarah Bareilles, and Swedish import Tove Lo for pledging support for the campaign.”

Celebrities have been fighting tooth and nail to keep Planned Parenthood alive during the Trump administration, though it’s confusing why they are so afraid; Republicans failed to defund the abortion giant when they had control of both Congress and the presidency.

Planned Parenthood held another celebrity fundraiser in 2017, in which the Old Style Guitar Shop in Los Angeles raffled off a guitar signed by over 100 musicians. In addition to big names like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and John Legend, other celebrities whose names appeared on the guitar were The Foo Fighters, Michael Stipe (formerly of REM), composer Danny Elfman, Ryan Adams, Henry Rollins, Sam Smith, Nancy Sinatra, Mark Ronson, comedian Fred Armisen, Queens of the Stone Age, Charlie Puth, and Gary Clark, Jr.

Planned Parenthood receives over a half-billion dollars a year in taxpayer funds, and while the organization lobbies for cash, it still has enough money to bankroll politicians. During the 2018 midterm elections, Planned Parenthood spent a whopping $20 million in just eight states. From CNN:

The offensive is set to cost $20 million, an initial mark that the organization’s officials say is all but certain to be exceeded. The investment from Planned Parenthood Action Fund and Planned Parenthood Votes, the organization’s political entities, makes it one of the biggest outside spending forces in Democratic politics headed into a cycle in which the party sees a rare opportunity to pick off GOP seats across the map. The initial list of targets includes eight states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Popstar Ariana Grande also recently donated proceeds from her concert in Atlanta to Planned Parenthood in the name of fighting the Georgia abortion law. At the same time, Lady Gaga blasted the abortion ban in Alabama as a “travesty.”

“It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama, period, and all the more heinous that it excludes those who have been raped or are experiencing incest, non-consensual or not,” Gaga said in a social media post. “So there’s a higher penalty for doctors who perform these operations than for most rapists? This is a travesty, and I pray for all these women and young girls who suffer at the hands of this system.”