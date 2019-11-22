Trump Confirms He Would Want The Senate To Hold An Impeachment Trial

John Bolton Sends Cryptic Message On Twitter: ‘Stay Tuned’

Former Reagan Attorney General Ed Meese: Spying On The Trump Campaign Is Obama’s Watergate

Myles Garrett’s Teammates And The NFL Can’t Confirm His Allegation Mason Rudolph Called Him A Racial Slur

Watch Alabama Congressional Candidate Jessica Taylor Play Basketball Against Un-Athletic Daily Caller Reporter

Fiona Hill: Russians Could Have ‘Played’ Christopher Steele

FBI Official Is Under Investigation For Allegedly Altering Russia Probe Documents: Report

Nick Carter Granted 1-Year Restraining Order Against His Brother Aaron Carter

Biden Rips ‘Classy’ Reporter For Asking About His Son’s New Kid

‘Total Whack Job’: Trump Trashes George Conway On Fox & Friends

It’s Official! The 2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Has Been Cancelled

Graham Makes His Move — Requests Documents On Ukraine, Joe And Hunter Biden

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Democratic Activist Who Allegedly Engaged In Oral Sex With Mentally Disabled Student

Elizabeth Warren Rally Derailed By Pro-Charter School Protesters

Sen. Ernst Says She Doesn’t Need To Be ‘Mansplained’ By Chuck Schumer

Shep Smith Makes First Public Remarks Since Leaving Fox, Talks ‘Vilification’ Of The Press

Rich Lowry On Trump’s Successes And ‘The Case For Nationalism’

Fiona Hill Testifies She Expected Giuliani’s Actions Would ‘Probably Come Back To Haunt Us’

Trump Signs Temporary Spending Bill, Avoids Government Shutdown

4 Claims From The Fifth Democratic Debate

Trump Gets Win After California’s Supreme Court Nixes Law Requiring POTUS To Fork Over His Tax Returns