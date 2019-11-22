Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., released on Veterans Day an ad using her military career to condemn President Trump.

She claimed in the ad she had upheld her oath to support the U.S. Constitution while charging the president had not.

The problem, however, is that her statements apparently violated Defense Department regulations and the ethics rules of the U.S. House.

A complaint now has been filed with the Office of Congressional Ethics by the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust.

The letter asks for an investigation of Luria “for campaigning in violation of Department of Defense regulations and House ethics rules.”

“A member ‘shall conduct himself at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.’ This rule requires compliance with all laws and regulations applicable to members when acting in an official capacity and campaigning. Members who are also retired military members are required to abide by the Department of Defense rules on political activity and campaigning,” the letter said.

“Under those rules, retired military members who campaign for political office cannot use past military service in any manner that would indicate the Department of Defense approves or endorses their candidacy or political positions. Campaign materials may only reference military service within certain restrictions: Rank or service may be referenced in general biographical data, but must be accompanied by a proper disclaimer. A photograph of the member in military uniform cannot be the primary representation and ‘must be accompanied by a prominent and clearly displayed disclaimer that neither the military information nor photographs imply endorsement by the Department of Defense or their particular military department,'” the complaint continued.

But Luria’s ad violates both Defense Department and House rules.

It contains “numerous references to the military and her service in the Navy, including stating, ‘I also didn’t spend 20 years in the Navy to allow our Constitution to be trampled on,’ and showing numerous military images and photographs.”

But it has “none” of the required disclaimers,” the complaint argues.

“It is precisely this type of campaign materials that imply military approval and are prohibited by the Department of Defense,” it explains.

The House Ethics Committee is urged to “impose any required penalties.”

The Free Beacon reported the anti-Trump Luria was “one of seven freshmen Democrats to author an opinion piece in the Washington Post demanding an impeachment hearing in September.”

FACT executive director Kendra Arnold said in a statement: “Considering Congresswoman Luria’s district includes the world’s largest naval base and is among the highest concentration of veterans, it is especially crucial that she be investigated for failing to include the necessary disclaimers pertaining to her military service.”

