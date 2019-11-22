WASHINGTON—Impeachment proceedings now move to a new stage as scheduled public hearings are over and the House Intelligence Committee will write a report about President Trump pressing Ukraine to investigate his political rivals that will be presented to the House Judiciary Committee to weigh articles of impeachment.

The exact steps along that course remain unclear, and the possibility remains for surprise developments, such as testimony from witnesses who have so far refused to appear. But as both Republicans and Democrats fan out over the Thanksgiving recess to make their respective cases, according to one House aide, discussions have begun in the Judiciary panel about holding an initial hearing on the topic of what actions count as high crimes and misdemeanors, which under the U.S. Constitution are criteria for impeachment.

For the House Republican minority, a key topic is how Mr. Trump will be able to defend himself. An Oct. 31 resolution that establishes impeachment procedures authorizes the Judiciary panel to develop procedures to allow for the participation of Mr. Trump and his counsel. Republicans are concerned that Democrats will allow for only a narrow opportunity for Mr. Trump to defend himself, such as by limiting hearings to one solely focused on the constitutional basis for impeachment.

The unanswered questions that will shape the next phase: the extent to which House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), in the narrative of what unfolded with Ukraine, conveys how various actions by Mr. Trump constitute impeachable conduct; how the Judiciary Committee wants to handle hearings; and whether the Judiciary panel will incorporate any material from its own earlier impeachment inquiry, which focused on a special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections and whether Mr. Trump tried to obstruct the probe.

Impeachment witnesses Fiona Hill and David Holmes testified about the involvement of the president and top administration officials in events central to the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. WSJ’s Shelby Holliday reports. Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik



“I think the high crime and misdemeanor is the obstruction of Congress and the cover-up,” said Rep. Jackie Speier (D., Calif.), speaking of the Ukraine inquiry. As far as whether Mr. Trump engaged in a quid pro quo that amounted to an abuse of power—trading U.S. security aid to Ukraine for investigations of Democratic presidential candidate

Joe Biden,

his son and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election—Ms. Speier said that the circumstantial evidence is crucial.

“You’re not going to have someone who’s just burglarized a home coming forward and say, ‘I burglarized a home,’ ” Ms. Speier said. “You’re going to be able to determine that by fingerprints, and his fingerprints are all over this conduct.”

Mr. Trump has denied doing anything wrong and has denounced the House inquiry as a hoax.

Republicans say that Democrats are using impeachment as a political tool, and that the evidence Democrats have developed isn’t good enough, because Mr. Trump has said he didn’t engage in a quid pro quo. They cite the testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union

Gordon Sondland,

who said that there was a quid pro quo, but under questioning from Republicans said he had come to that conclusion by putting the facts together for himself, not because he was directly told.

“When the president says ‘talk to my personal attorney,’ and then Mr. [Rudy] Giuliani as his personal attorney makes certain requests or demands, we assume it’s coming from the president,” Mr. Sondland testified.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS How do you expect the impeachment inquiry to change once the process moves to the House Judiciary Committee? Join the conversation below.

One House aide predicted that hearings and a vote in the Judiciary Committee would consume the first two weeks of December before articles of impeachment are sent to the House floor. The debate in the full House is expected to consume the entire week of Dec. 15, culminating in a vote by that Friday, shortly before Christmas, the aide said. Some House Republicans think the vote could happen sooner—during the second week in December.

Mr. Trump said in a phone interview Friday on “Fox & Friends” that he would welcome an impeachment trial in the Senate, hoping that Mr. Schiff would be called as the first witness to testify about the whistleblower whose complaint about Mr. Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president prompted the impeachment inquiry. Mr. Trump said he knew the identity of the whistleblower and that he also wanted that person to testify.

While the identity of the whistleblower hasn’t been made public, some conservative websites and Republican lawmakers have circulated the name of an individual they suspect to be the whistleblower.

Senior White House officials met with Senate Republicans on Thursday to map out a strategy for Mr. Trump’s expected Senate trial. While they didn’t finalize a path forward, one of the options discussed was holding a two-week Senate trial, officials familiar with the meeting said.

Administration officials present at the meeting included White House counsel

Pat Cipollone,

Trump son-in-law and senior adviser

Jared Kushner,

acting chief of staff

Mick Mulvaney,

counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, legislative affairs director Eric Ueland and two new temporary hires charged with helping to navigate the impeachment probe: former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Treasury Department official Tony Sayegh.

—Michael C. Bender contributed to this article.

Write to Siobhan Hughes at siobhan.hughes@wsj.com