Jalen Ramsey mic’d up is everything you could ever hope for.

The Los Angeles Rams released a video of their star defensive back mic’d up during a win over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday night, and it’s awesome.

In case you were ever curious if Ramsey likes to talk on the field, I can promise you this video will erase any doubt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was constantly chirping Bears players, and it’s awesome. Give it a watch below.

“Can’t believe he looked this way.” Wired with @jalenramsey for his Coliseum debut! pic.twitter.com/8XRAv3RMg4 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 19, 2019

If you’re going to talk that kind of trash, then you damn well better be able to back it up. Most people who run their mouths usually can’t.

That’s the thing about Ramsey. He has no issue of any kind backing it up. He’s one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and he makes sure opposing NFL offenses know it.

Having said that, you can also guarantee running your mouth is a great way for people to start gunning for you. That much is for sure.

If you’re going to be a grade-A trash talker, then people will be coming for your head. That’s just the reality of the situation.

Luckily for Ramsey, he hasn’t struggled so far locking down people for the Rams. However, if he ever gets blown up on the field, you can guarantee that it’ll go viral immediately.