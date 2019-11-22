The Washington Redskins are performing so poorly this season that tickets to their game this Sunday against the Detroit Lions are selling for as little as $5.

GameTime Tickets is selling standing-room only tickets to the game for $5 each, a slight increase from the $4 they were selling for on Thursday. WUSA9 reported that StubHub and Vivid Seats are also selling tickets at such a low price, while even Ticketmaster has tickets available for just $6.

The Redskins have won just one game this season – against the Miami Dolphins. At the time the two teams played each other, neither had won a game. The Dolphins have now won two games, while the Redskins remain 1-9. The only NFL team with a worse record this season is the Cincinnati Bengals, who haven’t won a single game.

The Lions may not be one of the top teams this year (again), but they have at least won three games (and tied one against the Arizona Cardinals).

WUSA9 also reported that this is one of the Redskins’ worst seasons in franchise history, and is on track to be their worst season of all time. In 1961, the team had their worst season, winning just one game and tying in another.

Observant news consumers may recall that $5 is even cheaper than what Hillary Clinton sold tickets for during her disastrous post-election loss tour with husband and former president Bill. As The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti reported in May 2019, tickets to the couple’s joint “book tour” were selling for just $6 at one point. Tickets for the event at some venues originally cost as much as $1,700, but by the end of the tour, venues struggled to fill seats, slashing prices by huge margins. Those expensive seats were dropped to about $800 for the Seattle event. More from Zanotti:

Secondary ticket marketplace, StubHub, has tickets for Saturday evening’s show in LA available for a mere $6 — and that’s for a floor seat. Similar-priced tickets are available in the arena’s first and second bowls. The best ticket currently available on StubHub — a third row, middle, floor section seat — is just $47.50.

Parking at LA’s Forum Theater may actually cost you more than seeing the main event.

Zanotti also reported that attendance was so poor in Toronto that organizers of the event began reassigning seats and “blacking out empty sections with curtains” to make the event seem more crowded. People who bought cheap tickets were even moved up closer to “fill in” gaps in the audience.

Clinton’s tour came after a blockbuster tour by former First Lady Michelle Obama, which sold out venues and was hailed as a success. Clinton’s, by contrast, was a massive failure for the two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state.

Congratulations, Redskins, you’re the Hillary Clinton of the NFL.

As WUSA9 reported, blame for the team’s failure can be reliably placed on team owner Dan Snyder and fired coach Jay Gruden. Clinton continues to blame everyone but herself for her own failures.