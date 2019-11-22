Rep. Elise Stefanik R-N.Y. said the Democrats’ case for impeaching President Donald Trump is falling apart.

Stefanik, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, made her comments during a Thursday appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“I just focus on the facts,” she said. “It is clear that every day that goes by, Democrats’ case for impeachment is crumbling. Again, the facts remain the same, Ukraine got the aid, there was no ‘quid pro quo’ and there was no investigation into the Bidens,”

She accused Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the committee, of continuing his “regime of secrecy.”

“And because I’ve been such an outspoken advocate for the facts, I have been attacked by the Hollywood left, who have dumped millions into supporting my far left Democratic opponent,” she said.

Earlier in the day, she said Democrats’ impeachment inquiry “reeks of political desperation.”

Stefanik is one of nine Republicans on the committee who are demanding Schiff schedule a session for their witnesses during the impeachment hearings.