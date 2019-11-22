There are four potential articles of impeachment that Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee could draft against President Donald Trump, Fox News is being told.

Those articles would cite abuse of power, bribery, contempt of Congress and obstruction of justice, according to the news network. And the articles could be issued as soon as next month.

All public hearings before the House Intelligence committee were completed on Thursday. But Fox News noted it is possible the committee could still schedule more hearings.

If not, the panel members could prepare a report for the judiciary committee. That committee has the option of holdings its own hearings or drafting the impeachment articles.

Now, top GOP senators are planning for a full trial if the House goes ahead with Trump’s impeachment, Fox has learned.

A group of GOP senators met with White House officials on Thursday and came away with the consensus it would be best to go-ahead with a full trial in the Republican-controlled Senate rather than ignore any impeachment articles, Fox News said.

The Washington Post had reported some GOP senators have been privately discussing whether to stage a lengthy impeachment trial in January and potentially force six contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination to stay in Washington until the Iowa caucuses or longer.

Meanwhile Trump insisted on Friday he wants a trial in the Senate and wants to call Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. as the first witness.

Asked during an interview on television’s “Fox & Friends, if that means he anticipates being impeached, Trump said: “I don’t expect it.”