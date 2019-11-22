House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) ended the week of public impeachment inquiry hearings with an angry and emotional 20-minute monologue.

During his monologue, he yelled and pointed his finger for punctuation. At the end of his speech, audience members applauded.

Throughout the hearing, the top Republican on the committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), frequently compared the public phase of Schiff’s impeachment hearing as a made-for-TV movie or a play, calling it the “low-rent Ukrainian sequel” to the Russia collusion hoax and congratulating witnesses for making it through auditions during the closed-door depositions.

However, Democrats also drew comparisons to movie productions. Before the public hearings, Democrat sources told reporters the hearings would be “blockbusters.” They told NBC News that former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony would “tug at America’s heart strings.”

“Yovanovitch was the first victim of the president’s scheme with Giuliani,” a Democrat aide told Axios. That draws the “sympathy of the audience.”

And as Nunes often reminded viewers, Schiff in his opening remarks during one hearing made up an entire conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, later apologizing and calling it a “parody.”

On Thursday, Nunes concluded his remarks by mocking Schiff’s “story time.”

“For those of you at home, it’s time to change the channel, turn down the volume, or hide the kids, put them to bed. I yield to Mr. Schiff for storytime hour,” Nunes said, as the lead Republican counsel appeared to stifle a chuckle.

Last year, the New Yorker revealed that Schiff is a “movie buff” who has been writing screenplays on the side for years, at least one of which he has shown to Hollywood agents.

Schiff told the magazine that his first was a post-Holocaust story that an agent said was “too depressing.” The next one was a murder mystery called “Minotaur.” He said that one was well-received in Hollywood.

He said he is also working on a third. “It’s a spy drama,” he told the New Yorker. “That one is a work in progress.”

