The week before rivalry week is always slow in college football, and this year is no exception.

As Americans prepare for Thanksgiving, they will have to endure the rather subpar appetizer that is week 13 of the college football season. This week, SEC teams will play powerhouses such as Western Carolina, Samford, and Alcorn State, among others. (RELATED: SEC Week 12 Preview And Predictions: The End Of An Era)

There are only three inter-conference games this weekend, and by default those are the best games from the best conference for week 12.

Arkansas vs. LSU: The worst team in the SEC goes on the road to face the best team in the SEC, so I think we can figure out how this one is going to go. The Razorbacks may be rejuvenated under their new interim coach, following the firing of Chad Morris, but regardless of Arkansas’ mentality, they simply don’t have the talent to keep this one competitive. In fact, this Arkansas team is probably the worst SEC program I have ever seen. Joe Burrow and the Tigers offense will have their way Saturday night, and the Tigers will win this game by at least six touchdowns.

Prediction: LSU 52 Arkansas 7

Tennessee vs. Missouri: This game matches up two teams going in opposite directions. The Tigers entered the season with high expectations amid the arrival of quarterback Kelly Bryant, but sit at 5-5 following four straight losses. The Volunteers also sit at 5-5, but have won three straight games and four of their last five. This has left Tennessee with a good chance to make their first bowl appearance in three years, which would be a significant accomplishment in head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s second season. Meanwhile, Missouri is ineligible for a bowl game, and appears to have mailed it in. The difference in motivation will be large, and so will Tennessee’s victory. The Volunteers will keep rolling, and solidify bowl eligibility.

Prediction: Tennessee 24 Missouri 10

Texas A&M vs. Georgia: The biggest game of the weekend, and the only SEC game worth getting excited for will take place in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs are very fortunate to be in the college football playoff race right now. They’ve suffered a loss to a 4-8 South Carolina team, and recently escaped showdowns with Florida and Auburn to clinch the SEC East. The Bulldogs offense has been off all year, and the development of quarterback Jake Fromm has stagnated in his junior season. Meanwhile, the Aggies have quietly gotten better since their disappointing start, having won four straight games by big margins. Nevertheless, the Aggies still haven’t beaten a good team this year, and it’s about time for Jimbo Fisher to start earning his money in College Station. This will be a low-scoring affair, and has the makings of a trap game for Georgia, which earned a grueling win in Auburn last week. I’m feeling an upset Saturday and am going with my gut. Gig em.

Prediction: Texas A&M 21 Georgia 17