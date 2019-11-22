Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith said he is donating $500,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists, according to The New York Times.

Smith made the announcement Thursday at the group’s annual dinner in Manhattan. The committee is a nonprofit set up to advance press freedom.

“Intimidation and vilification of the press is now a global phenomenon,” Smith said. “We don’t have to look far for evidence of that.”

The event marked Smith’s first public comments since he resigned from Fox News last month, the Times noted.

Smith shocked viewers of his show on Oct. 11 when he announced he was leaving after 23 years. He was one of the original employees of the news network when it was founded in 1996.

Those who attended the dinner on Thursday gave Smith a standing ovation when he announced his donation.

“We know that journalists are sometimes wary of being perceived as activists for some cause,” he said. “But press freedom is not the preserve of one political group or one political party. It’s a value embedded in our very foundational documents. Journalists need to join hands to defend it.”

President Donald Trump has criticized Smith in the past, at one point calling him the network’s “lowest-rated anchor.”