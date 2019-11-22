(SOUTH CHINA MORNING PRESS) A doctor saved a man’s life aboard a flight by sucking urine from his bladder for almost 40 minutes straight.

The medical emergency broke out on a China Southern Airlines flight to New York on Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported.

Cabin crew put out the call for a doctor on board after an elderly passenger with a swollen stomach began complaining of severe pain.

Luckily vascular surgeon Zhang Hong was aboard, and quickly managed to determine that the man had around a liter of urine trapped in his bladder, but wasn’t able to urinate.

