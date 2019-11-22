Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina” principle—“All happy families are alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way”—seems on the surface the right way to think about the political unrest sweeping much of the world as 2019 draws to a close. On almost every continent, from Chile and Bolivia to France to Hong Kong to Lebanon, Iraq, Sudan, Algeria and elsewhere, cities are aflame and streets are thronged with protesters. Governments have been toppled, and even where the authorities have prevailed so far, there’s a fragility that betokens a larger uncertainty.

As is always the case in periods of widespread tumult, the proximate causes of the unrest are local and differentiated. It was subway fare increases in Chile; political malfeasance in Bolivia; gasoline taxes in France; WhatsApp taxes in Lebanon; external influence and official ineptitude in Iraq; corruption and political weakness in Sudan; and in Hong Kong a controversial extradition law that mushroomed into a struggle for the very principle of freedom itself.

But when political unrest breaks out on such a scale, there are usually also common factors and a deeper underlying cause shared by those taking to the streets. Can we discern the outlines of a pattern in the disparate threads of the popular revolts of 2019?

Many of the protests reflect a larger popular fury at rising inequality.

Of course, dissatisfaction with economic conditions is a common cause driving the protests. With perhaps the sole exception of the disorder in Hong Kong, popular anger at worsening privations has motivated otherwise peaceable people to take to the barricades. Many of the protests in the developing world reflect the larger popular fury at rising inequality in much of the globe.

Chile is a case in point. A relative economic success story in Latin America, the country is also strikingly unequal. The sense that those left behind are bearing a disproportionate share of the burdens drove the angry reaction to the fare increases. Similarly, inequalities in Lebanon, Iraq, France and elsewhere provided the kindling for direct action.

Modern technology makes the sting of inequality more palpable. It’s simply much more visible in the age of Instagram. The conspicuous wealth of the lucky and successful, delivered daily in digital form, makes the grinding poverty of the masses that much less tolerable.

But it isn’t just material discontent behind the insurrectionist fervor.

The movements in the Arab world especially have deep political causes. Some have already taken to calling this year’s demonstrations in the Middle East and Africa “Arab Spring 2.0.” That may be overstating the extent of the revolutionary zeal, and one certainly hopes that this version ends better than the original.

Something that analysts say distinguishes the protests in Arab countries from previous bursts of popular discontent is that they are largely nonsectarian in nature. The unrest in Lebanon, long a powder keg of religious and sectarian tensions, has this time been explicitly secular and unifying rather than pitting one religious group against another. Even in Iraq, where Sunni-Shiite divisions have claimed hundreds of thousands of lives in the past 20 years, traditional sectarian tensions have been less important this time than common anger at governing corruption, incompetence and external interference.

This, together with events elsewhere, hints at another important distinguishing characteristic in much of the current unrest—and something it has in common with wider global political developments: the pull of national identity.

In Iraq, Lebanon and Latin America, demonstrators have been expressing a rare national unity. Hong Kong’s protests have accentuated the divide between the former British colony and China, to which it is now supposed to belong. The resentment in the territory is addressed not just at the authoritarian rulers in Beijing but against the People’s Republic and its citizens themselves. There have been widespread reports of violent attacks on Mandarin speakers by the Cantonese-speaking Hong Kongers in a way that reflects a growing separateness and even, in a territory of just seven million people, a quasi-national identity.

Iraqis have been balking at interference by Iran. Though both countries have Shiite majorities, the pull of national and ethnic unity has for once been stronger than religious ties.

All this is of a piece with the populist nationalism we have seen in the established democracies of America and Europe. Across the world, the politics of identity are reordering the landscape, and that revolution has only just begun.