Star Tribune readers seem to have escaped the impeachment hysteria that has manifested in a big way among the Democrats and their media adjunct. I refer, of course, to Schiff impeachment theater. The Star Tribune features syndicated articles peddling the hysteria as big news every day on its home page, yet its readers continue to direct their attention elsewhere. Below are the Star Tribune’s top five most read online stories at the moment. It’s almost funny.
The peasants are revolting, cont’d
http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/63Gtzu-rM28/the-peasants-are-revolting-contd.php