Hollywood stars don’t drop by Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” couch because they miss the far-left host.

It’s the same reason they chat up “Ellen,” lip sync with Jimmy Fallon and field queries from dozens of journalists.

They’re pushing a product.

Lately, they do something else while promoting their latest film, TV show or book. They directly insult the audience, the people they’re purportedly trying to woo.

Elizabeth Banks is the latest example. The comedy actress turned director took charge of the dormant “Charlie’s Angels” franchise. That meant she did more than direct, write and co-star in the movie. She promoted it across media outlets.

“Come see my movie!” Simple, right. Or so one would think.

Instead, she turned her promotional tour into a woke-a-thon, complete with lectures for those unsure we needed a third “Charlie’s Angels” movie. First, she insulted her audience by saying they only see female-led superhero films because they’re … superhero films.

“They’ll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that’s a male genre,” Banks told the Sun. “So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yes, you’re watching a Wonder Woman movie but we’re setting up three other characters or we’re setting up ‘Justice League.’”

Later, she slammed imaginary “trolls” with imaginary concerns about a female-centric film.

“Of course, those trolls are horrifying, but you know, I challenge them to get up and make a f***ing action movie. I welcome any of them into my realm.”

“Charlies’s Angels” flopped with a paltry $8.4 million opening weekend.

Banks was far from alone in attacking potential customers.

Director Tim Miller of “Deadpool” fame took over the “Terminator” franchise with “Dark Fate.” Earlier this year the studios behind it released a picture of three stars from the film – all women in a purposely tough posture. That apparently angered some franchise fans, some of whom wondered where the series’ star, Arnold Schwarzenegger was. Here’s how Miller responded to those critical of one part of that trio, new franchise player Mackenzie Davis:

“If you’re at all enlightened, she’ll play like gangbusters. If you’re a closet misogynist, she’ll scare the f–k out of you, because she’s tough and strong but very feminine. We did not trade certain gender traits for others; she’s just very strong, and that frightens some dudes. You can see online the responses to some of the early s–t that’s out there, trolls on the internet. I don’t give a f–k.

Audiences didn’t give a bleep, either. The film unofficially killed the franchise, losing the studios tied to the film roughly $100 million.

Samuel L. Jackson directly attacked Trump fans, who presumably buy movie tickets like anyone else, during the runup to “Captain Marvel.” He said he doesn’t care if fans boycott his films for his political views, except he said so in Sam Jackson-speak.

“If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I’m not going to lose any money. I already cashed that check. F*** you. Burn up my videotapes. I don’t give a f***.”

The bullet proof MCU had his back. “Captain Marvel” scored an impressive $426 million box office haul.

Jackson’s rant echoed sentiments from late-night liberals like Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers. Both far-left hosts essentially told Trump fans not to watch their respective shows. Meyers weighed in on Eminem discounting Trump fans as potential customers.

The “SNL” alum is on the same page.

“Get off the fence. Do you support him or do you support this show, that constantly mocks and denigrates everything about him? I know it’s a tough call, but the time has come to make a decision. Now, I’m not much of a rapper, but here it goes. My name is Seth and I’m here to say, if you like Trump, then go away.”

Kimmel, when asked if his far-left views might alienate some audience members he quipped “not good riddance … but riddance.”

The trend started before President Donald Trump shocked the world by beating Hillary Clinton three years ago. Sony Rothman, the head of Sony, literally cursed out moviegoers skeptical of the gender-swap “Ghostbusters” reboot.

Rothman egged on the film’s skeptics rather than attempting to win them over. “Can we please get some more haters to say stupid things?” he said at the time.

The reboot flopped, costing Sony a reported $70 million.

Today’s stars go to great lengths to promote their projects. Think of all that time in airports, the necessary Uber rides and the days away from friends and family.

This reporter once interviewed Dwayne Johnson on his tour to promote 2004’s “Walking Tall.” He submitted to 22 interviews in a single day to drum up support for the film.

It’s not ditch-digging, but it’s still a workout.

Lately, some stars don’t mind pushing some fans far, far away in the process.