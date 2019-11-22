Friday, President Donald Trump called into “Fox & Friends” and took aim at White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, who has been one of Trump’s most outspoken critics.

Co-host Ainsley Earnhardt asked Trump about George Conway suggesting former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is vying to be Trump’s running mate in 2020.

Trump blasted Conway, calling him a “total wack job” and a “nutjob.”

“Kellyanne is great, but she’s married to a total wack job,” Trump proclaimed. “I think she must’ve done some number on him, Ainsley. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to that guy because I don’t even know him. I met him for a second. He’s got to be some kind of a nutjob. She must have done some bad things to him because that guy is crazy.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent