President Donald Trump trolled CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday by tweeting a video that mocked Cuomo’s stunt yesterday where he called his mother on live television in an attempt to disprove something that Trump said.

“I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great,” Trump tweeted yesterday. “Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live!”

Trump’s tweet came in response to State Department employee David Holmes claiming that he overheard Trump talking to U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland while Holmes was seated across the table from Sondland.

Cuomo proceeded to call his mother immediately after Trump tweeted the challenge in an attempt to discredit what Trump claimed. The stunt backfired.

Trump responded to Cuomo’s stunt by mocking him with a video on Friday evening.

WATCH: