President TrumpDonald John TrumpWatergate prosecutor says that Sondland testimony was ‘tipping point’ for Trump In private moment with Trump, Justice Kennedy pushed for Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination: book Obama: ‘Everybody needs to chill out’ about differences between 2020 candidates MORE is reportedly using Camp David to win over House Republicans amid an ongoing impeachment inquiry against him.

At the suggestion of acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyOvernight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Deal on defense bill proves elusive | Hill, Holmes offer damaging testimony | Trump vows to block Navy from ousting officer from SEALs Hill, Holmes offer damaging impeachment testimony: Five takeaways Trump campaign releases ‘Bull-Schiff’ T-shirts MORE, top White House officials have hosted GOP lawmakers for weekend getaways at the presidential retreat ahead of the historic impeachment vote, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Among the typical items on the itinerary: making campfire s’mores, going hiking and shooting clay pigeons. And during dinners, Trump has reportedly called to personally compliment attending House members.

Lawmakers have described the weekend excursions as “incredible” and “surreal,” with one attendee comparing the experience to being on an “adult playground,” according to the Post.

So far, more than 40 House Republicans have gone on Camp David trips, which come as the president continues to step up his charm offensive with Republicans in Congress.

In recent weeks, the White House has brought Republican lawmakers — many of whom dismiss claims that Trump is trying to butter them up ahead of a likely impeachment trial — to sporting events and weekly meetings with the president.

Since the House launched its formal impeachment inquiry, which centers on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, the president has reportedly met with or personally reached out to 100 GOP House members, while 50 of the Senate’s 53 Republicans have attended a White House lunch, the Post reports.

Trump on Thursday met with a group of lawmakers that included two of his biggest critics: Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyTrump steps up GOP charm offensive as impeachment looms Romney calls lunch with Trump ‘delightful’ Trump lunches with two of his biggest Senate GOP critics MORE (Utah) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTrump steps up GOP charm offensive as impeachment looms Romney calls lunch with Trump ‘delightful’ Trump lunches with two of his biggest Senate GOP critics MORE (Maine). The Post reported that Thursday’s meeting included talk of capping a potential impeachment trial at two weeks, but that no final decision was reached.

The House has just concluded its second week of public impeachment hearings, with officials eyeing the next stage of their inquiry as they edge closer to an end-of-year goal for wrapping up the probe.