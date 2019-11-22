On Friday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced that Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) would be one of three new co-chairs of her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. The other two co-chairs will be Democratic congresswomen from New Mexico and California, reports The Hill.

Warren released a statement, which reads in part:

I’m deeply grateful to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Deb, Katie, and Ayanna as we fight for big structural change … Together, we will continue building a grassroots movement to root out corruption in Washington and make our democracy work for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected.

Sen. Warren also tweeted out the following video on Friday:

It’s my honor to have @Deb4CongressNM, @KatiePorterOC, and @AyannaPressley as my Campaign Co-Chairs. Big structural change can’t wait, and we’ll fight for it—together. pic.twitter.com/ZnI2xat8xN — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 22, 2019

In the video, which features clips of the three new co-chairs speaking about Warren, Rep. Pressley says: “I’m talking about deliberate, thoughtful, targeted policies created in partnership with community that will create a seismic shift … I am here today to officially announce my endorsement of senator Elizabeth Warren for President of the United States!”

Rep. Pressley endorsed Sen. Warren on November 6, breaking with the other members of “the Squad,” all of whom endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the 2020 Democratic primary race in October.

The announcement of Rep. Pressley as a campaign co-chair comes the day after Warren suffered an uncomfortable confrontation during a rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

As The Daily Wire’s Amanda Prestigiacomo reported, while Warren was giving a speech to a seemingly friendly crowd on Thursday, a large group of African American school choice advocates (reportedly from Powerful Parent Network) began chanting: “Our children, our choice!”

As the protesters made their presence known, Warren stopped speaking, and a number of the senator’s supporters began chanting back: “Let her speak! Let her speak!”

Moments into this war of chants, Rep. Pressley approached the podium. The microphone then picked up Sen. Warren asking Pressley, “What do we do with this?”

Pressley then took to the mic, and told the protesters:

I want to say something. No one is here to quiet you – least not this black woman who know what it is when people have tried to put me in a corner and tell me to be silent. You are welcome here. The senator is here to talk about the contributions fighters like you have made to history. So in this moment, there are many people that do not know this story because we have been rendered as a historical footnote in history. So, I am going to appeal to you to not dishonor that history. We are grateful for your activism and your voice, and you are welcome here, and we would love to convene after this about the issue that you are here to stoke our consciousness about. But when these women have been ignored this long, this is their moment, and we are going to hear the story.

The moment protestors are escorted out and @AyannaPressley takes the mic pic.twitter.com/guwvXglZzJ — Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou (@misyrlena) November 22, 2019

Rep. Pressley’s remarks drew sustained cheers and applause from the audience, followed by chants of “Warren! Warren! Warren!” The pro-school choice protesters had interrupted Warren as she was telling the story of the “Washerwoman Strike,” which took place in 1881.