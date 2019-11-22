A Minnesota boy’s reaction to seeing colors for the first time is warming hearts across the internet, after his big brother posted footage of the moment on social media.

What are the details?

Jonathan Jones, 12, was born with severe color blindness. His principal at Lakeview Public School, Scott Hanson, has the same condition, and brought his own pair of enchroma glasses to class one day, urging Jonathan to gaze through the special shades.

The moment was caught on video and shared by Jonathan’s older brother, Ben Jones, on Twitter, and quickly went viral.

In the clip, Jonathan can be seen taking off his everyday glasses and putting on the enchroma shades in front of his classmates and his mom, who came to witness his reaction. First, Jonathan laughs while looking around, speechless, giving a thumbs up before breaking down in tears.

Principal Hanson then rushes to embrace Jonathan, saying, “Come here, dude, I’m so happy for you.” Walking back to the front of the room, the principal can be heard telling the class, “Hey, now that just tells you how beautiful a world you have.”

Later, Ben Jones told WTTG-TV of his little brother, “He doesn’t like to show emotion, but was so overwhelmed that he couldn’t hold it in. He’s the sweetest kid in the universe.”

Anything else?

Principal Hanson let Jonathan take the enchroma glasses home for a few days, and suggested maybe his parents could buy him a pair. Jonathan’s mother, Carole, then started a GoFundMe to raise the money to make just such a purchase.

As of this writing, the crowdsourcing campaign asking for $350 to buy Jonathan’s glasses had reached more than $10,700. All of the additional proceeds will be donated to “a foundation who purchases color blind glasses for those who can’t afford them.”

“Thank you for all your love and compassion,” Carole wrote on the GoFundMe. “We are overwhelmed and encouraged to know there are so many amazing people in this world who would help a young man they have never met.”