On Friday’s episode of “The Steve Deace Show,” Deace released this week’s edition of “This Week in Democrats Say.” In this clip, Stacey Abrams set the bar pretty low when she called the Electoral College “racist and classist.” Then, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), told MSNBC, “The people who are saving us are the queer U.S. military officers.”

Watch the video below for more ridiculous things “Democrats say.”

