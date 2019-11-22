Heisman-winning former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow shared an emotional tribute to his pet dog this week with his 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

The famous Florida Gators QB played for the Denver Broncos in 201o and 2011 before getting traded to the New York Jets for the 2012 season, his last in the NFL. Shortly after being drafted by the Broncos, Tebow adopted a Rhodesian ridgeback he aptly named “Bronco.” The Heisman-winner loved the dog so much that he frequently referred to him as “my son,” as reported by ESPN, where Tebow has worked as an analyst.

Tebow’s beloved dog died Wednesday at age 9. That day, Tebow posted a tribute, which he described as “one of the toughest goodbyes,” that included a short video of the famous athlete fighting back tears as he pet Bronco. Tebow followed that post up with a photo of himself kneeling in front of Bronco’s grave.

“One of the toughest goodbyes,” Tebow wrote in the first Instagram post (below). “Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever – thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories. Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him, and thank you to all the other people including Miss Shea and Miss Mindy for sharing so much love with Bronco. If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story.”

“Also, thank you for taking care of him every time he was sick – SEVO-Med, Blue Pearl Vet and UF Small Animal Vet Hospital (Go Gators),” Tebow, who remains a diehard Gators fan, added.

On Thursday, Tebow posted another tribute to Bronco on social media. The post includes a photo of Tebow kneeling in front of the grave of Bronco, which is marked by a hand-made wooden cross and which the former QB said is located in a “special place.”

“I’m so thankful and humbled by everyone’s support, prayers and love,” Tebow wrote. “I was able to lay Bronco to rest in a really special place. Thank you all for so much encouragement. I love you Bronco, thanks for being the sweetest boy.”

