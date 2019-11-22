Former National Security Adviser John Bolton made a dramatic return to Twitter on Friday following a more than two-month break — and accused the White House of withholding access to his account.

Bolton has repeatedly cropped up in impeachment hearing testimony as a key witness in President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. House investigators invited him to testify as part of their inquiry but he did not appear.

On Friday, Bolton cryptically tweeted: “Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned……..”

“We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor (sic),” Bolton added. “More to come…..”

The circumstances of Bolton’s departure from his post in September have been disputed, with him saying he resigned and President Trump saying he was fired.

Bolton’s last tweet before his comeback said: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.’”

During an interview on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning, Trump was asked about Bolton’s Twitter revival.

“His account was frozen for two months. Did you guys freeze his account?,” host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“No, of course not. Of course not,” Trump responded. “No, I actually had a good relationship with John. We disagreed on some things and some methods, but I actually had a good relationship.”

Hours after his enigmatic missive, Bolton tweeted again that “since resigning as National Security Advisor (sic), the @WhiteHouse refused to return access to my personal Twitter account.”

“Out of fear of what I may say?” he queried. “To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint!”

Bolton then thanked Twitter for “rightfully returning control of my account.”

A senior White House administration official told The Post: “The White House did not block Mr. Bolton from accessing his personal Twitter account and wouldn’t have the technical means to do so.”

Twitter declined comment.

Bolton reached a $2 million book deal with Simon & Schuster, The Associated Press reported earlier this month.

Additional reporting by Marisa Schultz

