Left-wing TV producer Chuck Lorre used the credits of Thursday night’s edition of Young Sheldon and Mom to share a quote from Alexander Hamilton that he believes would have made him a supporter of impeaching President Donald Trump.

At the end of Thursday’s night’s episodes, Lorre, who co-created the shows, posted one of his “Chuck Lorre Productions” vanity cards with a quote from the Founding Father that was recently used in a Washington Post op-ed by Hamilton biography Ron Chernow, arguing Hamilton would have supported attempts by Democratic Party lawmakers to impeach Trump.

The use of Hamilton’s quote was a suggestion that Trump may be deliberately seeking to inflict chaos on the country by repeatedly trying to embarrass the General Government while scoffing at the principles of liberty.

The quote is as follows:

When a man unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper . . . despotic in his ordinary demeanour — known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty — when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity — to join in the cry of danger to liberty — to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion — to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day — It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.’ Alexander Hamilton (Special thanks to Ron Chernow)

Of course this is not the first time that 67-year-old producer has used his vanity cards to attack Donald Trump. Last October, Lorre used the credits of Big Bang Theory to attack Trump as “a fascist, hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater,” while appealing to God to reduce Republican voter turnout. In January, Lorre used the credits of the same show to convey a similar message, describing Trump as America’s “Gangster-in-Chief.”

Lorre, who is also known for producing other hit TV shows such as Two and a Half Men and Grace Under Fire, has also previously suggested that Trump suffers a mental condition caused by brain damage at birth and that he had contracted the sexually transmitted disease syphilis.

