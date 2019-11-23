(NBC NEWS) A Sacramento-area school district is responding to questions from the American Civil Liberties Union after an elementary school teacher allegedly threw away student posters about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The teacher assigned a project in September related to causes that students at San Juan Unified School District care about and changes they want to see in school.

But when four students created art projects in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, NBC News affiliate KCRA reported that the teacher allegedly decided to throw those posters away and made students do the assignment over again.

