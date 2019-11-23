After the impeachment hearings this month, Independent voters now overwhelmingly oppose the impeachment of President Donald Trump and his removal from office, suggesting that Democrat made a severe miscalculation in pursuing impeachment.

The new Emerson poll released Thursday found that support for impeachment has dropped, while opposition to impeachment has grown. In October, the poll found that Americans supported impeachment 48 percent to 43 percent — now they oppose impeachment, 44 percent to 43 percent.

But among Independent voters, however, there has been a massive opinion shift since the public hearings began earlier this month.

In October, the same Emerson poll found that Independent voters generally supported impeachment, 48 percent to 39 percent. Now, Independent voters overwhelmingly oppose impeachment, 49 percent to 34 percent, the poll found.

That means, in just one month, Independent voter sentiment has shifted 24 points, a substantial development indicating the shifting tides are no fluke.

Not only has impeachment support tanked, but voter approval of the president has risen, the Emerson poll found.

Now, a majority of registered voters approve of Trump, 48 percent to 47 percent. The same poll from last month showed Trump with a net-negative approval rating at just 43 percent approval.

Indeed, the Emerson poll is no fluke.

A Politico-Morning Consult Poll released earlier in the week similarly showed that Independent voter sentiment of the impeachment proceedings has swung double-digits in favor of the president.

The significance of the polling cannot be understated. If Independent voters continue to support Trump through the impeachment proceedings, it means that Trump may likely earn enough support to win re-election and possibly even flip the House back to Republican control.