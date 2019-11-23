Democratic presidential contender Andrew Yang announced Saturday that he is boycotting MSNBC after the networked limited his speaking time during this week’s Democratic presidential debate.

Yang announced his boycott after MSNBC asked him to appear on their network over the weekend. He declined, and said he will only appear on MSNBC’s airwaves if the network apologizes and gives his campaign the attention that polls say his campaign deserves.

“Was asked to appear on @msnbc this weekend – and told them that I’d be happy to after they apologize on-air, discuss and include our campaign consistent with our polling, and allow surrogates from our campaign as they do other candidates’,” Yang said.

“They think we need them. We don’t,” he added.

Despite being the sixth-ranked Democrat according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls — in fact, he’s within 1.2 percent of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calf.) — Yang was allowed to speak for just 6 minutes and 48 seconds during this week’s debate, which was co-hosted by the Washington Post and MSNBC.

That was the lowest amount of time allotted to the 10 candidates on stage, and nearly half of that given to Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Pete Buttigieg.

In response, Yang’s campaign released a video on Thursday claiming “#MSNBCFearsYang because we can turn seconds into substance.”