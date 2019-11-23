(CALIFORNIA GLOBE) Angel Mom, Agnes Gibboney, held a press conference Thursday morning regarding the pending release of the illegal alien who murdered her son in 2002. Gibboney called out Governor Gavin Newsom, Californias elected leaders, Congress and others who are putting illegal immigrants first and citizens of the United States second.

Permanently separated for life from her son, Gibboney said, “I want to ask California elected officials where is the protection of all of us citizens . What are you doing to protect us, support our borders, and deport illegal aliens.”

Gibboney’s son, Ronald da Silva was 29-years old when an illegal alien killed him in April 2002. Silva was standing in his driveway with a friend getting ready to visit his girlfriend in the Inland Empire when Luis Humberto Gonzales ambushed the two friends. Gibboney was home at the time and saw the horrifying scene. She banged on the window from inside her home, begging her son to open his eyes.

