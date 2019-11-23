Here we go again.

Sarah Carpenter, a pro-school choice activist, confronted Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at an event on Thursday where the candidate was set to deliver a speech. The presidential candidate, who once favored charter schools earlier in her career, now proposes banning many of them. The activist organized a protest at the campaign function, and along with other concerned parents, interrupted Warren’s remarks several times.

After the speech, according to the Washington Free Beacon, Carpenter had the chance to speak with Warren and told the senator that she and the other activists only want the same opportunity the presidential candidate enjoyed of sending her children to private schools. A video published yesterday captured the exchange.

[embedded content]

Warren Denies Sending Son to Private School



www.youtube.com



“We are going to have the same choice that you had for your kids because I read that your children went to private schools,” Carpenter told Warren. The senator pushed backed against Carpenter’s claim. “My children went to public schools,” Warren told her.

Warren’s son attended an expensive private school

However, a yearbook obtained by the Free Beacon clearly shows that her son, Alex Warren, attended Kirby Hall School, an elite K-12 school in Austin, Texas, in the mid-1980s.

The prep school, which has an annual tuition of up to nearly $18,000, describes itself as “one of Austin’s hidden gems” and enjoys a 100 percent college attendance rate. In its website, Kirby Hall emphasizes its caring for children and rigorous academic programs. “The high expectations that enhance our academics also inspire citizenship, accountability, and a high level of decorum in and out of the classroom,” it says. The school is housed in a 19th century building preserved by Austin’s Historic Landmark Committee.

In a statement, Warren’s campaign communications director admitted that her son attended a private elementary school:

“Elizabeth’s daughter went to public school. Her son went to public school until 5th grade,” Warren communications director Kristen Orthman told the Washington Free Beacon. “Elizabeth wants every kid to get a great education regardless of where they live, which is why her plan makes a historic investment in our public schools. Every public school should be a great school. Her plan does not affect funding for existing non-profit charter schools, but she believes we should not put public dollars behind a further expansion of charters until they are subject to the same accountability requirements as public schools.”

Not the first time Warren fudges her bio

Warren has been accused of distorting her biography throughout her career. She famously claimed to have Cherokee heritage and was even described as “a woman of color.” A DNA test showed, however, that Warren is overwhelmingly white and has very little Native American ancestry.

“While the vast majority of the individual’s ancestry is European, the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor in the individual’s pedigree, likely in the range of 6-10 generations ago,” the test concluded.

Certainly, Warren’s latest fib will likely resurface this controversy, as polls show her campaign is declining.