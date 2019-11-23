Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) showed her hypocrisy on Saturday as she cheered on the far-left activists who allegedly asked to be arrested at the Harvard-Yale college game as they protested the school for supporting the oil and gas industry.

“Activism disrupts the present to change the future,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in a quote retweet that showed a video of the protesters storming the field.

Activism disrupts the present to change the future. 🌎 https://t.co/K4OLyeATMu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 23, 2019

ESPN college football studio host Matt Barrie reported: “Harvard-Yale update: The protestors have told police they want to be arrested. So police have tied them together, two at a time, and are taking them off the field. Kickoff in about 10-mins.”

Harvard-Yale update: The protestors have told police they want to be arrested. So police have tied them together, two at a time, and are taking them off the field. Kickoff in about 10-mins. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) November 23, 2019

Yet, just last month, Ocasio-Cortez attacked Republican members of Congress who asked to be arrested as they entered a secure room in the Sensitive Compartmentalized Information Facility (SCIF) to protest the Democrats’ secrecy in their impeachment inquiry.

“There was never any threat of arrest, but a source said some members asked to be arrested, citing the optics of being marched out of the SCIF in handcuffs in front of throngs of reporters and news cameras,” Fox News reported. “That would have surely supported a running GOP narrative that Democrats have run amok with the impeachment process.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the incident by writing on Twitter: “There have been many aspects of the GOP’s little flash mob that have relied on mountains of entitlement and privilege, but them *asking* the police to be arrested is just… Well, let’s just say my community would find it hard to understand why *anyone* would ask to be arrested.”

There have been many aspects of the GOP’s little flash mob that have relied on mountains of entitlement and privilege, but them *asking* the police to be arrested is just… Well, let’s just say my community would find it hard to understand why *anyone* would ask to be arrested. https://t.co/ez5IsocNm5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 24, 2019

The fact that Ocasio-Cortez cheers on the far-left when they allegedly ask to be arrested, but then attacks her opponents for doing the same thing adds to the growing list of examples showing that she often has a double standard regarding her alleged principles and beliefs.

This is not the only time that Ocasio-Cortez has shown her phoniness on the issue, as Fox News reported one-day after her tweet attacking Republicans last month:

Just one day after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Republicans for requesting to be arrested for entering a closed-door Trump impeachment inquiry deposition this week, the far-left New York Democrat retweeted a video showing Hollywood stars Jane Fonda and Ted Danson being arrested at a climate protest Friday. … … But with her retweet Friday, it appeared Ocasio-Cortez – co-author of the Green New Deal proposal in Congress – was supporting Fonda and Danson for taking a stand on climate change. Later, Fonda and Danson were seen smiling as they walk through a cheering crowd, their wrists having been zip-tied by police.

Ever since joining Congress earlier this year, Ocasio-Cortez has aggressively promoted her proposed $93 trillion “Green New Deal,” which her former chief-of-staff essentially admitted was meant to implement socialism in the United States.

Ocasio-Cortez has also supported the extreme claim that there are only “12 years” left to act on climate change before cataclysmic climate disaster strikes.

In May, “after widespread criticism and watching her poll numbers sink, Ocasio-Cortez tried to play off her claim, suggesting that it was a joke and that anyone who believed her has ‘the social intelligence of a sea sponge,’” The Daily Wire reported.

“This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor + sarcasm literally and ‘fact check’ it,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on May 12. “Like the ‘world ending in 12 years’ thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal. But the GOP is basically Dwight from The Office so who knows.”

This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor + sarcasm literally and “fact check” it. Like the “world ending in 12 years” thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal. But the GOP is basically Dwight from The Office so who knows. https://t.co/pmkwrdeAnq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 12, 2019

Yet, shortly after claiming that she was only kidding, she immediately resumed pushing the same alarmist claims.