JUPITER, Fla.—Authorities say three people in Florida were killed in a vehicle that collided with an Amtrak passenger train, but no passengers aboard the train were hurt.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told news outlets the crash happened about 2 p.m. on Nov. 23 in Indiantown, which is north of West Palm Beach.

Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said in an email that the train was traveling from Miami to New York. She added that none of the 200 train passengers was injured.

“It appears the vehicle was traveling over the tracks and did not stop” as the train approached, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera told CNN.

Investigators believe three people were in the vehicle and all were killed. First responders have not been able to access the vehicle, which was heavily damaged, Barbera said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

Leeds says local officials are investigating.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.

