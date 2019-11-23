Michael Bloomberg will not accept political donations if he runs for president and he will not take a salary if he wins.

That’s according to senior aides who offered new details Saturday about the New York billionaire Democrat’s plans to navigate his wealth as a formal 2020 announcement appears imminent.

Senior adviser Howard Wolfson said Bloomberg “cannot be bought.” He added that Bloomberg “has never taken a political contribution in his life. He is not about to start.”

Bloomberg created a presidential campaign committee this week that has already reserved more than $30 million in television ads to begin running Sunday across several primary states.

The moves, just 10 weeks before primary voting begins, reflect his concern that the current Democratic field is not well-positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.