Former Trump national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonDemocrats set to open new chapter in impeachment Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — House chairmen demand answers on Open Skies Treaty | China warns US to stay out of South China Sea | Army conducting security assessment of TikTok House chairmen demand answers on surveillance flight treaty MORE on Saturday emphasized a renewed focus on “critical national-security issues” in his latest missive since returning to Twitter.

“Let’s get back to discussing critical national-security issues confronting America. The threats are grave and growing. The presidency and control of the House and the Senate will all be decided in less than one year. It’s time to speak up again!” he tweeted Saturday morning.

Bolton, a vocal national security hawk, returned to Twitter this week after a hiatus, claiming his account was “suppressed unfairly” after his September departure from the White House.

“We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come,” Bolton tweeted.

He later added that the White House “refused to return access to my personal Twitter account” and that he was “sorry to disappoint” anyone who thought he would not eventually speak out.

President Trump Donald John TrumpApple CEO Tim Cook promises to fight for DACA, user privacy DOJ urges Supreme Court to side with Trump in ongoing legal battle over tax returns Giuliani associate willing to inform Congress of meeting between Nunes and former Ukrainian official: report MORE on Friday denied that Bolton’s Twitter account was frozen after he left the administration.

“No, of course not,” he said on Fox News. “I actually had a good relationship with John. We disagreed on some things and some methods, but I actually had a good relationship.”

A senior administration official later told The Hill that the White House didn’t prevent Bolton from accessing his personal account, saying it wouldn’t have the technical means to do that.

Bolton’s resurgence on social media comes amid the ongoing House impeachment investigation. Lawmakers had sought his testimony regarding Trump’s efforts to lobby Ukraine to launch a public investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani associate willing to inform Congress of meeting between Nunes and former Ukrainian official: report Yang slams lack of speaking time during debate Biden on Bloomberg entering 2020 race: ‘I welcome the competition’ MORE, but Bolton and several other key figures did not testify during the past two weeks of public hearings.

The former national security adviser has said he will continue to work with his Bolton PAC to support House and Senate candidates “committed to policies promoting a strong America.”

