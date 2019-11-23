A day after cryptic post-Trump administration tweets in his return to Twitter, former National Security Adviser John Bolton announced his intention to raise money for his political-action committee.

Bolton tweeted Saturday:

“Many are speculating about what I plan to do next. I’m excited to tell you what I’ve been working on. Here is a preview:”

The link goes to https://www.boltonpac.com/first-to-know/, which reads under the headline “Be the First to Know”:

“We need to make U.S. national security a priority. The threats are grave and growing. The presidency and control of the House and the Senate will all be decided in less than one year. It’s time to speak up again!

“I’m working to identify and support Senate and House candidates committed to policies promoting a strong America. Since 2014, Bolton PAC has contributed to 219 federal candidates with more on the way.”

In another tweet Saturday, Bolton stumped – not for the president or the GOP – but, in a non-partisan fashion, national security.

“Let’s get back to discussing critical national-security issues confronting America. The threats are grave and growing. The presidency and control of the House and the Senate will all be decided in less than one year. It’s time to speak up again! #JohnBolton”

Bolton’s tweets Friday were tantalizing for Trump administration resistance in that they suggested the White House might have held off releasing his Twitter account for two months after his unceremonious departure.

It should be noted, Bolton’s link above is not to the main page of the John Bolton PAC website, which reveals financial support for five 2020 incumbents – all of which are Republicans – without mentioning their party affiliation.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.