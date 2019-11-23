Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital last night in Baltimore after experiencing flu-like symptoms, which is just the latest bout of health problems that the 86-year-old has dealt with in recent months.

In a statement, the Supreme Court wrote: “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, last night after experiencing chills and fever earlier in the day. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection. With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning. Further updates will be made when available.”

Just 10 days ago, Ginsburg missed oral arguments on the Supreme Court “due to illness,” according to Chief Justice John Roberts.

In August, Ginsburg was treated for her fourth bout with cancer and later recovered after receiving three weeks of radiation treatment for the cancerous tumor that was found on her pancreas.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg today completed a three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City,” The Supreme Court said. “The focused radiation treatment began on August 5 and was administered on an outpatient basis to treat a tumor on her pancreas. The abnormality was first detected after a routine blood test in early July, and a biopsy performed on July 31 at Sloan Kettering confirmed a localized malignant tumor.”

“As part of her treatment, a bile duct stent was placed. The Justice tolerated treatment well. She canceled her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, but has otherwise maintained an active schedule,” The Supreme Court continued. “The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans. No further treatment is needed at this time.”

The New York Times further noted in a separate report that Ginsburg “had two cancerous nodules in her left lung removed last December, and had previously been treated for pancreatic cancer in 2009 and colon cancer in 1999.”

A source told Fox News in August that Ginsburg “has no desire to step down from the bench and plans to hold her seat for as long as her health permits.”

"If Ginsburg were to step down, President Donald Trump would get to nominate his third Supreme Court Justice after having put Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh on the nation's highest court," The Daily Wire reported in August. "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated earlier this year that if he gets an opportunity to fill another Supreme Court vacancy that he intends to quickly fill it."

“What can’t be undone is a lifetime appointment,” McConnell said. “That’s the most important thing that we have done for the country, which cannot be undone.”

