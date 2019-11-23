Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Friday night, according to media reports.

The 86-year-old jurist is being treated for flu-like symptoms, including a fever and chills, said a statement from the Supreme Court’s press office on Saturday.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, last night after experiencing chills and fever earlier in the day. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection. With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning. Further updates will be made when available.

Justice Ginsburg has been hospitalized several times over the last year. Last December, she underwent surgery for early-stage lung cancer. In August, Ginsburg was treated for a malignant tumor on her pancreas.

