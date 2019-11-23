A fellow for the United Nations Watch non-governmental organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, charges China has engaged in “systematic sabotage” of human rights issues at the United Nations.

Hilary L. Miller made the claim in a speech recently at the Geneva Forum 2019 that has been published by the Bitter Winter online magazine, which monitors human rights in China.

Miller has testified on behalf of her organization before the U.N.’s Human Rights Council.

She explained her group is “particularly concerned” with the U.N. Human Rights Council because it has been corrupted by “brutal dictators and violators of human rights.”

“Voting members of the council, which include states such as Venezuela, Cuba and China, abuse their power on the world’s top human rights body to mask their transgressions and evade criticism for their egregious records on human rights while also working in concert to pass resolutions of self-praise,” she said.

China “plays a negative role” with its presence on the 47-nation Human Rights Council.

“China has been a member for essentially every year since the council was established in 2006, having only come off due to term limits. Their prolonged membership is absurd given that China is one of the world’s worst violators of human rights,” she said.

The communist regime cracks down on journalists, has robust internet censorship and surveillance, and represses religious groups, she said.

“Why does it matter that China is a member on the world’s highest human rights body?” she asked.

First, China “systematically votes the wrong way when it comes to resolutions on human rights,” she said.

China also interrupts guest speakers and intimidates and harasses defenders of human rights during council sessions.

“Furthermore, China has a history of pressuring U.N. officials to do things in contravention of U.N. ethics procedure,” her report said. “Finally, China spouts hypocrisy and lies in coordination with other bad actors in an effort to create a false narrative of the reality of its human rights situation.”

She said China routinely opposes resolutions that speak for victims facing human rights threats.

“For example, in 2018, in a resolution condemning Syria for human rights violations in Eastern Ghouta and denying humanitarian access to the area, China voted no,” she said.

And China supports the wrong side of issues, such as backing a Cuban effort to define all U.S. and European sanctions against rogue regimes as human rights abuses.

She identified one official, Idriss Jazairy, as a defender of evil regimes.

“For example, in 2016 he issued a report blaming U.S. sanctions on Sudan for damaging the right to life, the right to health, the right to development, the right to drinkable water, the right to work, the right to education, the right of the elderly, the rights of people with disability, women’s rights, the rights of the child, and the right to food. However, he said nothing of the fact that the country was ruled by an oppressive and genocidal dictator, Omar al Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity,” she said.

Miller said China also routinely interrupts, with various procedural claims, any criticism of China, such as when a survivor of the Tiananmen Square massacre, Yang Jianli, was speaking on China’s human rights violations.

“Moments after he began, the Chinese delegation interrupted Mr. Yang in a point of order to claim that the speaker was not addressing the issue under debate,” she said.

Harassment by China also is troubling, she said.

Several times, critics of China have been subjected to extended periods of being photographed constantly and clandestinely.

The communist regime even has been known to be “contriving fake NGOs to vouch for its human rights record.”

One fake NGO “falsely claimed that all Tibetans had freedom and that the central government and the autonomous government of Tibet had worked together to preserve Tibetan culture,” she said.

When other methods aren’t sufficient, Miller said, China just lies.

“Just a few weeks ago, during the September session of the Human Rights Council, Chinese propaganda littered the halls of the United Nations here in Geneva. Thousands passed through a display that touted China’s fair treatment of Tibetans, Uighurs and 1.3 billion others said to experience the full enjoyment of human rights in China,” she said.

