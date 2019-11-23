(ABC AUSTRALIA) A man claiming to have worked as a secret Chinese operative for five years says Beijing has directed overseas assassinations, including on Australian soil.

Government sources have confirmed to the ABC Wang “William” Liqiang has detailed the sensational allegations as he seeks political asylum.

Nine Newspapers have reported Mr Wang is in hiding in Sydney after recently providing a sworn statement to Australia’s domestic spy agency ASIO outlining Beijing’s covert operations.

